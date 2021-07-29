MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.75. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

