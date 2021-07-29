Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $644.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

