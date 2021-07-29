Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.75

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $36.34. Naspers shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 355,250 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.