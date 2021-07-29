Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.67. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

