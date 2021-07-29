Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

