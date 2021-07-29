Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.