Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.