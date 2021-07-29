NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.