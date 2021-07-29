NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 13,123 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.