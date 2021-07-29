New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

