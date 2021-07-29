New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.