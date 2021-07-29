New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,055,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

