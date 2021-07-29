Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

