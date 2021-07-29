Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Newmont stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

