Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexans has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $$93.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45. Nexans has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

