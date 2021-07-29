NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 619.1% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NHF remained flat at $$13.71 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,274. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,015.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $37,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,489.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 484,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

