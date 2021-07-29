Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 10,469 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 189,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 9,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,315. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

