Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. SunPower accounts for 4.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SunPower worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.