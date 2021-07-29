Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Hologic by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 9,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. 134,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.