NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 12,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

About NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

