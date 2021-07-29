Niu Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,239 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,322 put options.

NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

