Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.64. 10,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRXF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.