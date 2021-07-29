Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.92 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.92 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.38. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

