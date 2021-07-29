Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

