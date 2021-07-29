Northern Trust Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of OptiNose worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.