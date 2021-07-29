Northern Trust Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spark Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Spark Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

