Northern Trust Corp Has $1.44 Million Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

