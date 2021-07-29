Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,996 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StarTek were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth about $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.39. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

