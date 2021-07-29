Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

