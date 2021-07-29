Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

