Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,730.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.