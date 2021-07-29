Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,730.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

