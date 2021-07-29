NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWE. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NWE opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

