NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 516,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

