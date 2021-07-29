Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-0.72 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.640-0.770 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVMI stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

