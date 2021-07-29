NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as low as C$9.71. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 115,611 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -67.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$309,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at C$6,946,640.35. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total value of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,554,251. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,673.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

