NovoCure’s (NVCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s previous close.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

NovoCure stock traded down $17.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,384. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

