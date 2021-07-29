NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

