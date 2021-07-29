Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 917.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,695,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,710,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

