Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

