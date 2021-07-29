Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.