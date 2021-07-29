Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 666,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 130,335 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

