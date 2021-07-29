Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 67.2% in July

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

JMM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

