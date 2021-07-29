Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 1,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,038. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.
