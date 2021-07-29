Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($72.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,049,590 shares of company stock valued at $481,918,244 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,413,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 70.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,962. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

