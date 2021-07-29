Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,134 shares of company stock worth $2,162,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

