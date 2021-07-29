Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

NYSE OII traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 585,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OII. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

