Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Shares of ODFL traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.90. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

