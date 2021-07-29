Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%.
Shares of ODFL traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.90. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
