Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.