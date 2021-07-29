Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

