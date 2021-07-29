Omni Price Reaches $3.68 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00009304 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,244 coins and its circulating supply is 562,928 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

