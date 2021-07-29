ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 873,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,736 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,358,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $787,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

